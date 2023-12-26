Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $220.45

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $220.45 and last traded at $220.14, with a volume of 24758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 81.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

