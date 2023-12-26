Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $410.23. 126,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,071. The stock has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.86 and a 200-day moving average of $385.44. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

