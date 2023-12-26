Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.86

Shares of Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Lion Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $714.32 million for the quarter.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
