Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.
Separately, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.06.
JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Announces Dividend
