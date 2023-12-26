Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

