Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Has $773,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,376 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.