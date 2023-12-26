Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

