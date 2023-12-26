Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 1,123.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 159,116 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises approximately 2.4% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after purchasing an additional 530,757 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.27.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

