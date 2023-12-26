Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

