Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,899 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

