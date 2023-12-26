Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 5.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.83. 947,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,769,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $10,257,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,522,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

