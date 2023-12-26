LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LivaNova stock opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,035.60 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.34.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

