Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $450.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,677. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $447.44 and a 200-day moving average of $444.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

