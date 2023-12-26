L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.25

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.21, with a volume of 38240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.63.

LRLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

