Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $223.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.