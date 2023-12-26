Luis M. Viceira Buys 2,000 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira acquired 2,000 shares of The New America High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

HYB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 27.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

