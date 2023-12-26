Luis M. Viceira Buys 2,000 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) Director Luis M. Viceira acquired 2,000 shares of The New America High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $14,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
HYB traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 16,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,792. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.27.
The New America High Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This is an increase from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
