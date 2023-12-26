Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $10.75

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.75, but opened at $9.99. Luther Burbank shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 309 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Luther Burbank from $12.75 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Luther Burbank Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $556.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the first quarter worth $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth $487,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 271.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 430,535 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

