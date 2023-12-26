LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $161.56 and last traded at $162.38. Approximately 105,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 177,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.24.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CLSA assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $880.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.1958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

