Lyons Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Lyons Bancorp has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $58.00.
About Lyons Bancorp
