M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.10

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 37169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218,647 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in M.D.C. by 24.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

