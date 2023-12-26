M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Major Shareholder Sells $25,946.97 in Stock

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 931 shares of M-tron Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $25,946.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Madonna Educational Founda Emg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 10,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $338,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 58,542 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $2,130,928.80.

On Friday, December 1st, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 20,000 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $654,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Madonna Educational Founda Emg sold 4,759 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $157,237.36.

M-tron Industries Price Performance

Shares of MPTI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 36,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429. The firm has a market cap of $97.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $39.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.28. M-tron Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

