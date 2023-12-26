Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 94,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 28,064 shares.The stock last traded at $10.29 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $509.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 50.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

