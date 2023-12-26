Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.39

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.31, with a volume of 179345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 81.59%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

