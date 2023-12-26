Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.00

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Mandom Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
