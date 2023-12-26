Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.08

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 137995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.