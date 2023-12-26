Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.08

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.08 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 20696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently -119.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 8,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $266,777.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,555.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,102,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,235,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,324,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after buying an additional 54,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

