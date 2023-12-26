Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 71,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 620,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

MRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $598.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

