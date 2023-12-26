Marion Wealth Management Acquires 1,184 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management owned approximately 0.54% of Flexsteel Industries worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 2,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $24.96.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.13 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 3.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

