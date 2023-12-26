Marion Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 60,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 73,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955,184. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

