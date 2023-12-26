Marion Wealth Management Buys 128 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.39. 54,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.89. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

