Marion Wealth Management Buys 408 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,472,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,577,000 after buying an additional 416,784 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $91.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

