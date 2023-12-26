Marion Wealth Management Buys Shares of 10,600 Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE PVL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 217,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

