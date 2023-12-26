Marion Wealth Management Has $1.29 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

EWX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.53. 4,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,357. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $57.01. The company has a market capitalization of $821.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

