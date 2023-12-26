Marion Wealth Management Makes New $531,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marion Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,952. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

