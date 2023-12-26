Marion Wealth Management Purchases 89 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21,063.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 110.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 97,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.17. The stock had a trading volume of 216,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $245.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

About Union Pacific



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

