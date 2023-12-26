Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Markel Group makes up about 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $45,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 86,597.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 221,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,438,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,150,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,462.50.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,388.94. 8,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,407.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,430.45. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

