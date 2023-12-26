MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $288.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.01 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.02.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

