Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.00

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 15118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

MAKSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

