Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Hits New 1-Year High at $499.88

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $499.88 and last traded at $499.46, with a volume of 56709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $496.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.