Mason Ward Acquires 5,000 Shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Banzai International Stock Performance
BNZI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 205,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,899. Banzai International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $16.57.
Banzai International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.