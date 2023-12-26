Mason Ward Acquires 5,000 Shares of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Stock

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) Director Mason Ward bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $18,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,517.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Banzai International Stock Performance

BNZI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.73. 205,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,899. Banzai International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $16.57.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International Inc is a marketing technology company which provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses. The company’s customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle and ActiveCampaign. Banzai International Inc, formerly known as 7GC & Co Holdings Inc, is based in SEATTLE.

