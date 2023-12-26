Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.81

Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.81 and last traded at $129.77, with a volume of 11753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,016,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 14.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,819,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

