Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Shares Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Mayville Engineering worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at $277,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,250.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,121.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 0.9 %

Mayville Engineering stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.17. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,828. The company has a market cap of $287.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.82. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

