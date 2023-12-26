Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 90,068 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

MDT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. The stock had a trading volume of 628,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,621. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.