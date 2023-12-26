Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.58

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 17604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $664.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter worth $2,649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

