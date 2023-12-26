Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.85

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 28398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $255,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $255,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

