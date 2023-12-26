Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $44.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Merus

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

In related news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 23,076 shares of company stock valued at $576,852 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Merus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Merus will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.