MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Up to $432.55

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $432.55, but opened at $444.31. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $441.46, with a volume of 9,481 shares.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 4.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.67.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

