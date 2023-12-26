MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $601.52 and last traded at $602.02. Approximately 189,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 795,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $619.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.03 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $496.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.04.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,447,834. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

