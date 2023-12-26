MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 9% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 1,675,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,122,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of MicroVision from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

MicroVision Stock Up 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $522.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in MicroVision by 30.8% in the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MicroVision by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MicroVision by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

