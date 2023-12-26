Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.00

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 2452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $605.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $61,003.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $369,539.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $192,045. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.